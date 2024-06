Amanda Knox appeared in court voluntarily

Knox - also known as the "angel with the ice eyes" - was completely acquitted of the charge of murdering 21-year-old Meredith Kercher in 2015, but another verdict still haunts her to this day: after her arrest, the US-American initially accused a friend of hers, an obviously innocent barman, of the crime. She was therefore sentenced to three years in prison for defamation. Although this verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in 2019, Knox is now seeking a complete acquittal of the defamation charges in the new trial she has initiated.