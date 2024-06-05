“This will also be a little battle of friends”

Kaiper is also looking forward to the duel with Möstl: "We've known each other for a long time, we're often in contact. It's only at the end of the season that it gets a little less," smiles the Viennese, who is eager for the showdown in the best-of-3 series. "It's going to be an incredible fight! If we manage to show the kind of team spirit we did in the home win, we'll be a very dangerous team. The first championship title would be incredible for Linz and the fans!"