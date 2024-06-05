Vorteilswelt
Seriously ill

Halsey: “I’m lucky to still be alive”

05.06.2024 08:16

Singer Halsey talks openly about her health problems on Instagram - and worries her fans. But there is also good news ...

In her latest Instagram post, the singer writes: "Long story short: I'm lucky to be alive. Long story short: I've written an album."

"I feel like an old woman"
As well as announcing that her new single is called "The End", she also linked to the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. It is said that a portion of the album proceeds will be donated to both organizations.

However, the 29-year-old did not reveal what she herself suffers from. In several videos, however, Halsey made it clear that the road to recovery is by no means easy. In one video, the musician can be seen sitting on a sofa and constantly rubbing her legs.

"I feel like an old woman," she tells someone who is not in the clip. "I swore I'd give myself two more years to be ill. I'm going to have a rebirth at 30, I'm not going to be sick anymore and I'm going to look super hot and have so much energy. I'm going to relive my twenties in my thirties."

Halsey in tears
Other clips in the gallery show Halsey hanging from a drip, with tears in her eyes, during hospital stays and with her hair shaved very short. "This is day one of my treatment," says the singer in one clip.

Halsey is hoping for a "rebirth". (Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Halsey is hoping for a "rebirth".
(Bild: APA/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Two years ago, Halsey revealed that she had suffered from numerous health problems following the birth of her son, who was born in 2021. At the time, the singer revealed that doctors had eventually diagnosed her with a number of autoimmune diseases, including Sjögren's syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome.

