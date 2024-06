Scandal in the final! Köttmannsdorf player knocked out referee

I feel like I've gotten 20 years older," moaned Köttmannsdorf coach Alex Suppantschitsch after the second leg of the KFV Cup final. No wonder! His team squandered a two-goal lead from the first leg (2:0) at home against Grafenstein. Grafenstein led 3:1 after regulation time, so the game went to a penalty shoot-out. Ambrosch saved the shot from Grafenstein's Wallner and Köttmannsdorf's Sallinger slammed the ball into the left corner of the net to give "Cup-Mannsdorf" their second title since '21/22 and the ÖFB Cup. The dream ticket? "Sturm Graz!", sounds "Soup".