Siegfried Schrittwieser wins election by a landslide

The election of the new Red Cross leadership in Styria has probably never been so exciting: unlike the last vote in 2019, as well as in previous years, this time a second list ran for the first time - led by SPÖ veteran Siegfried Schrittwieser. The political heavyweight with 40 years of Red Cross experience announced in the spring that he and his "reform group" wanted to replace President Werner Weinhofer, who had been in office for eleven years - which has now actually been achieved.