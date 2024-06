Girl and pensioner disappear without a trace

On Monday at around 5 pm, Martina J. left her parents' house in Grafenbach-St. Valentin in the district of Neunkirchen on foot, and since then there has been no trace of the 13-year-old. There is no indication of where she has been. The slim, 1.60 meter tall girl was dressed in a grey jogging suit and white sneakers and has long, dark brown hair. Information can be obtained by calling 059133/3361.