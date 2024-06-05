Richard Lugner’s ex-wife now fires back sharply

All in all, I take it from your words that you are particularly disappointed in your ex-husband?

We had a clear agreement that we wouldn't have a war of the roses after the divorce and, above all, that we wouldn't make any false allegations. And unfortunately, he often did that. Sometimes he just can't see his own mistakes. It's much easier to make me look like an adulteress or a bad bitch. Whereas it would show much more greatness to stop making comments about me and admit that everyone has made mistakes. In 2022, 6 years after our divorce - you really have to check that out - he was still accusing me of cheating on him on "Celebrity Big Brother". I still have the messages. When I asked where the footage or proof of it was - because everyone knows it was broadcast - I never got an answer. Because it's simply untrue!