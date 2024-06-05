Next illegal building?
Illegal temple in the forest causes astonishment
Following the recent discovery of a black celebrity building on Lake Wörthersee, an entire temple complex in a private forest in Velden is now causing astonishment.
The fact that Carinthian municipalities repeatedly have to contend with illegal buildings or improper use is not only demonstrated by the recent case involving luxury apartments on Lake Wörthersee(we reported). Not far away, in a wooded area near the south shore road, a "power place" - as the location is called - was built years ago. Specifically, it is a prayer temple with a toilet facility and several other small hut-like buildings (see pictures below).
Apparently all of this was built without permission from the authorities. This is because the land in question is zoned as "grassland" for agriculture and forestry: "There is no permit for this construction site, but there is a decision from the district authority that the original condition in the forest must be restored in accordance with the nature conservation decision. In any case, nothing has been approved by the authority," says Velden's mayor Ferdinand Vouk.
The sites are used by an association as seminar and event rooms for spiritual events, as explained on the website - and also confirmed by a site inspection.
Demolition orders are also executed
The municipality must now act as the building authority of first instance, as Günther Vallant, President of the Carinthian Association of Municipalities, explains: "Whether it's inappropriate use or illegal buildings - the municipalities are obliged to investigate." Otherwise it would be an abuse of authority. As a last resort, the authorities issue demolition notices in such cases - and execute them if necessary.
The chairman of the association and operator of the "power place" could not be reached on request.
