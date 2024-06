Kompany? Bayern legend puts the pressure on

Rummenigge was rather reserved about the 38-year-old Belgian, whom he had not yet met. Sports director Max Eberl is "convinced by this relatively young and not very experienced man", said Rummenigge. "I think he has the right philosophy. I asked Pep Guardiola, who had him as a player for a long time. He said he is convinced that he is an exciting coach," added the 68-year-old.