Because of rain
Ten landslides kept emergency services on their toes
The biggest concern on Monday was in Schwarzach. There were plans to evacuate a residential complex. In the evening, a mudslide moved Bödelestraße.
There were three landslides in the municipality of Lochau, two each in Eichenberg and Kennelbach. In Bildstein, Wolfurt and most recently in Schwarzach and Dornbirn, the fire departments, building yards and state and federal departments were also in demand following the heavy rainfall of the past few days.
Concern in Schwarzach
60 meters wide and 17 meters long was the landslide that occurred on Monday in Schwarzacher Kellaweg. The outside stairs of a residential complex located there were completely destroyed. An evacuation of the building was also briefly discussed. The slope has now been covered with foil and the water is being drained away in a controlled manner, so that the danger has been averted for the time being. Temporary access has been created for two apartments.
Mudslide on Bödelestraße
At around 6.45 pm on Monday evening, a mudslide occurred on Bödelestraße in Dornbirn below the Ammenegger Stube. Mud and debris had covered around 30 meters of the road. Employees of the road construction authority and the Dornbirn fire department ensured that Bödelestraße was passable again from 10.30 pm. The blockage in a stream that had caused the mudslide was removed.
"All in all, we got off lightly. This was not least due to the numerous emergency services," said Provincial Safety Councillor Christian Gantner to the "Krone" newspaper.
Despite the rainfall on Monday, the situation has calmed down. The firefighters were called out much less frequently than at the weekend. In Bregenz and the surrounding area, the main task on Monday was to clear underground garages and cellars of water.
