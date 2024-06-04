Ten landslides kept emergency services on their toes

Concern in Schwarzach

60 meters wide and 17 meters long was the landslide that occurred on Monday in Schwarzacher Kellaweg. The outside stairs of a residential complex located there were completely destroyed. An evacuation of the building was also briefly discussed. The slope has now been covered with foil and the water is being drained away in a controlled manner, so that the danger has been averted for the time being. Temporary access has been created for two apartments.