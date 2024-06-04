Publich Viewings
Rousing soccer festivals for the European Championships throughout Carinthia
Klagenfurt's public viewing for the European Championships from June 14 to July 14 will be a real highlight: 150,000 visitors are expected in front of the town hall alone! In the Drau town and on Lake Faak, too, people can join in the excitement and hopefully cheer.
Preparations for the European Championship public viewing at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt have been completed. Up to 150,000 fans are expected. The event has been organized by Manfred Dobesch with "Dobesch Showtechnik" since 2006, and this year his sons Michele and Sandro are also helping out. 51 games will be shown on the big screen.
With "Green Solar", the event even has its own sponsor. "A solar park is being built next to the big stage, where we can tap into electricity for our own use," reveals Dobesch. "A total of 400,000 euros will be invested. We are financed by partners and sponsors. The city of Klagenfurt is contributing 50,000 euros."
Austria's national team is a fan magnet. We are expecting 5000 visitors in Klagenfurt for each of the three preliminary round matches alone.
Veranstalter Manfred Dobesch
There are 1000 seats, 1500 standing. "Austria is a fan magnet. We expect 5000 visitors for each of the three preliminary round matches alone." Four pubs will be serving drinks in the large area, and a beer will cost €5.50. There will be a variety of food on offer at ten food stands (Wiener schnitzel, pizza, bratwurst, burgers, cevapcici, vegan dishes). Closing time is at midnight. There is also a separate VIP area for which you can register at prices between €80 and €162.50 at info@dobesch.at.
But there is no shortage of highlights on the non-match days either: DJ clubbing, a singers' festival, a summer party for cancer charity and music shows with live bands will be organized. This means that the European Championship is also an economic driver for the entire state capital.
Barbecue grill party with European Championship festivities
There will also be a public viewing event at Unterer Kirchplatz in the Drau town, right next to Villach's main square. "We're combining this with our traditional barbecue and barbecue party," says organizer Marcus Mitzner. The dates are also based on this. This means there will be two festivals in Villach during the European Football Championship. "The first lasts from June 17 to 25, the second from July 9 to 17. The zones are open from 11 am to 11 pm. There is something for everyone when it comes to food. A food party is also being organized."
Soccer party on Lake Faak
The European Championship public viewing on the Arneitz site on Lake Faak has a special advantage. "Our area by the camping pitches is covered and protected," says organizer Alexander Pressinger. "We have a large LED screen and are broadcasting all 51 matches. Come along with your families and support the teams in a great atmosphere. There is room for over 1000 fans at the public viewing!" There is plenty on offer for young and old. "It starts on June 14. Food and drink will be provided."
