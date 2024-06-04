Rousing soccer festivals for the European Championships throughout Carinthia

Barbecue grill party with European Championship festivities

There will also be a public viewing event at Unterer Kirchplatz in the Drau town, right next to Villach's main square. "We're combining this with our traditional barbecue and barbecue party," says organizer Marcus Mitzner. The dates are also based on this. This means there will be two festivals in Villach during the European Football Championship. "The first lasts from June 17 to 25, the second from July 9 to 17. The zones are open from 11 am to 11 pm. There is something for everyone when it comes to food. A food party is also being organized."