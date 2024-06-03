At the foot of the Untersberg
Animal hater shot cat several times
A female hiker found a cat at the foot of the Untersberg mountain - emaciated, dilapidated and with gunshot wounds. Who would do something like that to an animal?
In the meantime, "Salome" has survived the ordeal of the past few days to some extent. The black and white cat is prancing around again, is cuddly and enjoys any cuddles. "She's a real sweetheart," says Anita Kranabitl-Stadlbauer. The head of Tierhilfe Bad Ischl has taken in the four-legged friend. A few days earlier, a friend of the woman had found the cat on a hike in Fürstenbrunn - in an extremely miserable condition.
The animal was completely emaciated, weak and bleeding. There was a gaping hole in its stomach and a bullet from a firearm was lodged in one of its legs. The hiker caught the kitten and brought it to Animal Aid in neighboring Upper Austria. "We took her to the vet straight away. They found lots of small stones and soil in her stomach because the poor cat hadn't had anything proper to eat for so long," says Kranabitl-Stadlbauer.
There isstill no trace of the cat's owner
Who does the four-legged friend belong to? And who put him through this torture? There are currently no answers to these questions. "The cat is not chipped. But it's so trusting, it's not a stray," says the animal welfare boss with certainty. In any case, the cat has not been reported missing in Salzburg. "We have checked," says Kranabitl-Stadlbauer. It is quite possible that the owner shot the defenceless cat himself.
In any case, the team at Tierhilfe Bad Ischl has given the four-legged friend the name "Salome". "That suits her perfectly," laughs Kranabitl-Stadlbauer.
