Animal hater shot cat several times

There isstill no trace of the cat's owner

Who does the four-legged friend belong to? And who put him through this torture? There are currently no answers to these questions. "The cat is not chipped. But it's so trusting, it's not a stray," says the animal welfare boss with certainty. In any case, the cat has not been reported missing in Salzburg. "We have checked," says Kranabitl-Stadlbauer. It is quite possible that the owner shot the defenceless cat himself.