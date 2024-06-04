State Councillor on the case
“The law must be observed”
Tyrolean parents described in the "Krone" newspaper why they are sticking to home schooling for their children despite having their permission withdrawn. The families are now seen as truants. Cornelia Hagele, the state councillor responsible for education, has now commented on this.
At the weekend, Tyrolean parents reported in the "Krone" newspaper why they are sticking to home schooling for their children despite the withdrawal of the permit. As reported, the children were absent from the compulsory external exam.
The families feel misunderstood and left alone by the authorities and school officials. They have repeatedly sought contact with those responsible. The parents are disappointed that various options have been discussed in talks with the State Councillor for Education and the Directorate of Education, but have not yet been implemented.
I understand the parents' point of view and I am aware that the best possible education for their children is important to them - however, the legal framework conditions must be fulfilled.
Landesrätin Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP)
LR Hagele insists on fulfillment of the requirements
The state councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) mentioned that compliance with certain regulations, such as taking the external exam, is essential for home schooling: "I understand the parents' point of view and I am aware that they are concerned about the best possible education for their children - but the legal framework conditions must be met."
When asked whether legal changes are needed to the framework conditions for home schooling, LR Hagele refers to the federal government as the responsible body. She herself does not wish to comment on this.
