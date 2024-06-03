Surprising end
Resignation of the head of the village triggers speculation
The mayor of Goldwörth, Johann Müllner, resigned unexpectedly following a complaint from local residents to the provincial supervisory authority. Although the accusations are causing debate, they don't seem too serious at first glance. This fuels the rumor mill in the small Danube community.
While many a politician doesn't give a second thought to resigning even if the public prosecutor's office brings charges or a judicial investigation is launched, in Goldwörth Johann Müllner (ÖVP) vacates his seat as head of the village after 16 years for a seemingly much more trivial reason - we reported.
The decisive factor is said to be a complaint from citizens to the provincial supervisory authority. "He always said that if it got personal, he would quit. The fact that he is now leaving is nevertheless surprising," says municipal councillor Franz Braterschofsky (SPÖ). It is rumored that Müllner resigned because of the upcoming debates and possible expropriations for flood protection and the problems with the local water.
Allotment gardens in risk zone
Back to the complaint: Recently, a number of allotment gardens shot up in the Danube community in the Hagenau district. But they are not supposed to be legal. Since the flood of the century in 2013, the area, which was heavily flooded at the time, has been a risk zone.
200 relocations after the flood
Over 200 Goldwörth residents had to be relocated. They received money for their houses and were allowed to keep the properties. "The state should also have redeemed the land and ideally concluded a lease agreement with the owners with strict conditions," says Braterschofsky. The problem now is that many plots have been sold and it is not legally clear what is permitted or prohibited in the risk area. "The new owners set up allotment gardens and often don't even know that the water was three meters high there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
