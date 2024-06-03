Resignation of the head of the village triggers speculation

200 relocations after the flood

Over 200 Goldwörth residents had to be relocated. They received money for their houses and were allowed to keep the properties. "The state should also have redeemed the land and ideally concluded a lease agreement with the owners with strict conditions," says Braterschofsky. The problem now is that many plots have been sold and it is not legally clear what is permitted or prohibited in the risk area. "The new owners set up allotment gardens and often don't even know that the water was three meters high there.