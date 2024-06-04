Director of the psychiatric ward: “There is always room”

"Nobody is doing anything about it"

Markus Abwerzger, regional party leader of the Freedom Party, is once again concerned about the state of psychiatric care for young people suffering from addiction in Tyrol. "We have been warning about the shortcomings in this area for years. The efforts of LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), for example, are not enough. The problem with too few beds is a well-known problem, but nobody is doing anything about it," emphasizes Abwerzger.