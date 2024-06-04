After the drug drama
Director of the psychiatric ward: “There is always room”
A young person with drug problems is said not to have been given a place at the child and adolescent psychiatric clinic in Hall. "That is simply wrong," emphasizes Kathrin Sevecke, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychotherapy in Hall and Innsbruck. The Freedom Party, on the other hand, criticizes the abuses.
As the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper has reported in recent days, the teenager is said to have tried to kick his addiction - for example by going into rehab. Informants emphasized to the "Krone" that there is said to have been no place for the young Tyrolean at the child and adolescent psychiatric clinic.
Basically, all young people who want to get rid of their addiction are offered therapy - and not just once, but again and again. That comes with the disease.
An aspect that Kathrin Sevecke, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychotherapy in Hall and Innsbruck, can in no way confirm. "Basically, we offer therapy to all young people who want to get rid of their addiction - and not just once, but again and again. That comes with the disease," she emphasizes.
The help can be offered in the outpatient clinic, in the crisis area, in the protected area "on demand" of the young person, on the therapy ward, in the day clinic or in "home treatment".
An immediate place is always available in the crisis and acute area - if the patients want it. However, this is not always the case.
Limited capacity leads to waiting times
"So there is always a place with us. For a place in 'home treatment' or on the therapy ward, preliminary discussions must be held and general conditions must be met, as well as a certain level of motivation," explains Sevecke in an interview with Tiroler Krone.
However, due to the limited capacity, there are waiting times for a place in "home treatment" - where there are a total of five places available - and on the therapy ward - where there are a total of six places. "An immediate place is always available in the crisis and acute area - if the patients want it. However, this is not always the case," emphasizes the Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
A bed must be available immediately for acute cases - and not in six months' time. The tragic end is then not withdrawal, but pathology.
Markus Abwerzger, Landesparteichef der Freiheitlichen
"Nobody is doing anything about it"
Markus Abwerzger, regional party leader of the Freedom Party, is once again concerned about the state of psychiatric care for young people suffering from addiction in Tyrol. "We have been warning about the shortcomings in this area for years. The efforts of LR Eva Pawlata (SPÖ), for example, are not enough. The problem with too few beds is a well-known problem, but nobody is doing anything about it," emphasizes Abwerzger.
He continues: "Cornelia Hagele, the black provincial health councillor, must also be held accountable in this matter. There must always be a bed available immediately - and not in six months' time. The tragic end is then not withdrawal, but pathology."
