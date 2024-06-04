Finding free spaces
Guidance system to make it easier to find parking spaces
In order to find a free parking space more quickly, drivers in Amstetten will in future be directed to these parking spaces from the city entrances.
There are no fewer than 1550 parking spaces in the immediate vicinity of Amstetten's main square. Surveys show that even at peak times - such as during the farmers' market on Thursdays - there are always spaces available. However, drivers are not always aware of this due to a lack of overview. The result is many avoidable detours. However, this is set to change this year.
Reducing unnecessary journeys
The district capital is currently investing in a new traffic and parking guidance system. This is intended to guide drivers to free parking spaces as soon as they enter the city and exit the freeway. "In this way, we want to reduce unnecessary journeys and make the search for a parking space quicker and easier," explains Deputy Mayor Markus Brandstetter.
The new traffic and parking guidance system is designed to pick up drivers at an early stage and direct them to free parking spaces.
Vizebürgermeister Markus Brandstetter
In practice, this means that the city center will be divided into two areas. Drivers coming from the east will be directed to parking spaces north of the main square. All others will be directed to free spaces in the south. The closer you drive to the city center, the more detailed the information becomes. Individual boards there will then show the exact number of free parking spaces using LED displays. In addition, around 40 new traffic signs will be installed to better identify park & ride facilities as well as cultural and leisure facilities.
Completion of the new parking guidance system is planned for the end of 2024.
