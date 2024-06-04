Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Finding free spaces

Guidance system to make it easier to find parking spaces

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 11:00

In order to find a free parking space more quickly, drivers in Amstetten will in future be directed to these parking spaces from the city entrances.

comment0 Kommentare

There are no fewer than 1550 parking spaces in the immediate vicinity of Amstetten's main square. Surveys show that even at peak times - such as during the farmers' market on Thursdays - there are always spaces available. However, drivers are not always aware of this due to a lack of overview. The result is many avoidable detours. However, this is set to change this year.

Reducing unnecessary journeys
The district capital is currently investing in a new traffic and parking guidance system. This is intended to guide drivers to free parking spaces as soon as they enter the city and exit the freeway. "In this way, we want to reduce unnecessary journeys and make the search for a parking space quicker and easier," explains Deputy Mayor Markus Brandstetter.

Zitat Icon

The new traffic and parking guidance system is designed to pick up drivers at an early stage and direct them to free parking spaces.

Vizebürgermeister Markus Brandstetter

In practice, this means that the city center will be divided into two areas. Drivers coming from the east will be directed to parking spaces north of the main square. All others will be directed to free spaces in the south. The closer you drive to the city center, the more detailed the information becomes. Individual boards there will then show the exact number of free parking spaces using LED displays. In addition, around 40 new traffic signs will be installed to better identify park & ride facilities as well as cultural and leisure facilities.

Completion of the new parking guidance system is planned for the end of 2024.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf