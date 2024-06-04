Guidance system to make it easier to find parking spaces

In practice, this means that the city center will be divided into two areas. Drivers coming from the east will be directed to parking spaces north of the main square. All others will be directed to free spaces in the south. The closer you drive to the city center, the more detailed the information becomes. Individual boards there will then show the exact number of free parking spaces using LED displays. In addition, around 40 new traffic signs will be installed to better identify park & ride facilities as well as cultural and leisure facilities.