Ocon and Alpine to go their separate ways from 2025
Formula 1 team Alpine is parting ways with regular driver Esteban Ocon at the end of the season. The expiring contract with the 27-year-old Frenchman will not be extended, the racing team announced on Monday. Ocon recently came under internal criticism following a collision with team-mate Pierre Gasly at the Grand Prix in Monaco. The team management had already threatened the Frenchman with consequences due to the excessively risky maneuver on the narrow street circuit.
Following the collision, Ocon was met with a wave of hate comments and "negativity", as he himself put it, on the internet. The former Mercedes junior driver is driving his fifth season for the racing team. In 2021, he surprisingly celebrated his first and so far only Formula 1 victory with Alpine at the race in Hungary.
"We had some great moments together, but also some difficult moments, and I am grateful to everyone in the team for these memorable times," said Ocon, according to the team's press release. "I will announce my plans very soon, but in the meantime I am fully focused on being on track for this team and having a successful rest of the season."
Opportunity for Mick Schumacher?
The driver pairing for next year will be announced soon, Alpine announced. One of the candidates for the seat next to Gasly could be the German Mick Schumacher. The son of record-breaking world champion Michael Schumacher is currently part of the Alpine program in the top class of the World Endurance Championship (WEC).
However, it is to be expected that several other drivers will come onto the market, as numerous contracts expire after the current season.
