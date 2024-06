Cruciate ligament rupture! Italy youngster out for European Championships

Italy's national team has suffered another setback ahead of the European Football Championships in Germany. Atalanta Bergamo defender Giorgio Scalvini will miss the European Championships. The 20-year-old suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee in the last game of the season against AC Fiorentina on Sunday, as the Italian FA announced on Monday. This makes the Europa League winner the next defender who will miss the Italians at the European Championships.