Wanda: “Want to run until we die”

That's difficult for you because you have to talk about a record in these days and weeks that deals intensively with topics such as death and grief ...

That remains an interesting problem for me. I don't have the greatest desire to talk about it, but I get asked about it a lot. But that's part of it and you have to find a personal way of dealing with it. I don't think much of putting up certain barriers in press work. You have to answer for what you do. But you also have to find a way of dealing with it yourself. Are you still comfortable with it and does it benefit the public? I have the feeling that everyone already knows how "Ende nie" came about and that everyone has long since taken something for themselves or not. I don't know if there is any added value. From now on, the music and the album speak for themselves. It deserves to be heard because it's not just about death and loss.