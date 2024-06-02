For cheering with brother: Lifelong stadium ban!

The now 42-year-old helped him to LASK and then took him (along with Ballo's mother Oumou) to Cologne. "I had to go out with my family for work. The two of them lived with us, Thierno was allowed to prove his talent at Leverkusen," explains the entrepreneur, who has three children with Jasna: Elina, Pepe and Emelie. "They are like siblings to Thierno, we are like a family." The family also stood by Ballo's side when his biological father Mohammed (who lived in Linz) died in an accident.