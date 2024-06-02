A vacation for the heart in Vienna’s Josefstadt

By the end, all the illusions have been used up, and this very strong finale doesn't seem fully rehearsed. It would have been better if half an hour had been sacrificed beforehand. There is nothing more to say about this enjoyable evening. To name Claudius von Stolzmann, Juliette Larat, Paula Nocker, Katharina Klar, Larissa Fuchs and the Fellini-level Marcello de Nardo among the actors is to do injustice to nine others. One would wish this dilemma on other stages.