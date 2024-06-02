On your marks, get set, Grazathlon and go!

Right at the start, after overcoming the not-so-tasty "Murnockerln" in Graz's Augarten garden, the motto is "Hupf in Gatsch", as Ludwig Hirsch would have it. Finely breaded, you continue through and over tubes before swinging like jungle king "Tarzan" over lianas to the next challenges. And these are quite a challenge: the "Krone" Burpee Boulevard requires you to flex your muscles, and the steep climb up the hemp rope will be a memorable experience for many! And because it's so much fun, you can even do it twice.