Hallein politician has already had enough of the KPÖ

That was a brief pleasure! Just three months after the elections and after only two meetings, Karin Lindorfer has given up on Salzburg's communists. The Hallein municipal representative left the KPÖ plus at the end of May. "My values and attitudes do not coincide with those of the party leadership in a small but, for me, essential area," the Tennengau native lets it be known. Lindorfer does not want to go into any more detail with the "Krone".