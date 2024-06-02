Vorteilswelt
Shortly after the election

Hallein politician has already had enough of the KPÖ

02.06.2024 11:00

Less than three months after the municipal elections, Karin Lindorfer leaves the KPÖ plus and becomes a "wild member of parliament". Her former party colleagues don't find this funny at all. .

That was a brief pleasure! Just three months after the elections and after only two meetings, Karin Lindorfer has given up on Salzburg's communists. The Hallein municipal representative left the KPÖ plus at the end of May. "My values and attitudes do not coincide with those of the party leadership in a small but, for me, essential area," the Tennengau native lets it be known. Lindorfer does not want to go into any more detail with the "Krone".

However, the teacher does not want to give up her seat on the Hallein local council. She will now sit in the city parliament as a "wild deputy". In the elections last March, the KPÖ won 5.7 percent of the vote, giving it a seat in Hallein. Following Lindorfer's departure, the Communists will no longer be part of the municipal council.

KPÖ leader Dankl is highly surprised
Kay-Michael Dankl, leader of Salzburg's Communists, is surprised: "Last Monday she wrote to us to say that everything was too much for her and that she wanted to hand over her mandate." He would like to talk to his former party colleague again: "You can never win an election alone, but only as a team."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nikolaus Klinger
Nikolaus Klinger
