Sabalenka triumphs in the “Battle of the Besties”

Love and tennis

Badosa was planning to play mixed doubles with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas later in the day. One day after reaching the round of 16 in the singles, he also wanted to compete in the men's doubles with his brother Petros. The world number nine was asked why he was taking on this extra burden. "It all has to do with love. To have the opportunity to combine love and tennis is really extraordinary," replied the Greek. The love comeback of "Tsitsidosa" is making headlines. The two had split up weeks ago, but have now got back together.