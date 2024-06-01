Summer is a long time coming

Slight flooding expected

This also had an impact on Upper Austria: in Schärding, flood protection was therefore set up on Saturday afternoon to prepare for the "slight flooding of the Inn area" that fire department commander Markus Furtner expected. The same was true in Linz, where phase 1 of the mobile flood protection system was set up in Alturfahr-West. "The maximum level of the first flood wave is expected to be around 5.50 meters in Linz on Sunday morning. The Danube would only overflow its banks at a level of 6.80 meters," informed the city council.