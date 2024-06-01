In Schärding and Linz
Summer is a long time coming
The heavy rainfall on Saturday caused the levels of the Danube and Inn to rise. Flood protection was therefore put in place in Schärding and Linz, but only as a precaution in the provincial capital and the situation also seems to be under control in the Innviertel. Warmer temperatures are expected from the middle of next week.
May is over - and despite the current bad weather, it was once again too warm and a little too dry. June, on the other hand, is off to a wet start. After the heavy rainfall yesterday (Saturday), river levels rose, especially in our Bavarian neighbors and in Tyrol.
Slight flooding expected
This also had an impact on Upper Austria: in Schärding, flood protection was therefore set up on Saturday afternoon to prepare for the "slight flooding of the Inn area" that fire department commander Markus Furtner expected. The same was true in Linz, where phase 1 of the mobile flood protection system was set up in Alturfahr-West. "The maximum level of the first flood wave is expected to be around 5.50 meters in Linz on Sunday morning. The Danube would only overflow its banks at a level of 6.80 meters," informed the city council.
How the weather will continue
After the possibility of heavy, isolated showers on Monday, the weather is expected to become much friendlier from the middle of the week. "On Wednesday, temperatures are already moving towards 25 degrees. In the lowlands, there is the best chance of longer, dry spells," says Alexander Ohms, meteorologist at GeoSphere Austria.
