“This would destroy our landscape for good!”

The first impetus for this came from FPÖ state parliament speaker and member of parliament Reinhard Teufel: "Austria must finally use its own gas sources," he said - but without specifically using the word "fracking". In response to a question from the FPÖ in the "Krone" newspaper, there was a clear commitment to this type of extraction - albeit "in relation to the environmentally friendly method of the Montanuniversität Leoben", as they emphasized.