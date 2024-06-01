"Rock in the surf"
Mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama dies
Former American First Lady Michelle Obama is mourning the death of her mother. Marian Robinson died on Friday at the age of 86, as her daughter announced on the online platform X.
"My mother Marian Robinson was my rock and always there, whatever I needed. She was just such a solid support for the whole family, and we are heartbroken that she has passed away today," wrote Michelle Obama.
In 2009, after her husband Barack was sworn in as the first black president of the United States, she moved into the White House with him, his mother-in-law and their two daughters Malia and Sasha.
Loving and resolute mother
Marian Lois Shields Robinson was born in Chicago in 1937 and grew up as one of seven siblings in the south of the city. In a moving obituary written by her family, she was described as a loving and resolute mother, mother-in-law and grandmother who had worked hard for her wisdom.
"Parents don't raise babies. They raise little people," was one of her mottoes. But she not only had a heart for the little ones, she was also an important support for the most powerful man in the world at times. "On election night (in November) 2008, when it became clear that Barack would soon be carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, she was there to hold his hand."
Had the presidential couple's back
During the election campaign, Marian Robinson often looked after her granddaughters, seven-year-old Sasha and ten-year-old Malia. After moving into the White House, she kept the President and First Lady's backs free, ran the household with the help of the servants and devoted herself to caring for the two children.
"We needed her. The girls needed her," says the obituary about this time. Now she leaves behind a grieving family - "and right now, none of us know exactly how to go on without her".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
