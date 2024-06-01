Upper Austria: Pupils warned
After scandal: Hunters should teach children values
After the scandal at an elementary school in Ohlsdorf, where the principal had material from the radical animal rights organization PETA distributed, efforts are now being made to calm things down: a hunter is to teach the children about forests and nature, and the work of agriculture is also to be a focus in lessons.
The campaign by the principal of the Ohlsdorf primary school, who had material from radical animal rights activists from Germany distributed to children, is still causing outrage and reactions days later. The PETA organization's flyers were full of malice and criticism of hunters and farmers. Which is why, in addition to the hunting community (the "Krone" reported), Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) also spoke out.
Minister: "Such positions have no place in schools"
He told "Krone": "One thing is clear: if our farmers and hunters are not allowed to work, then food will have to be imported at lower standards. Instead of hostility, we need more expertise and dialog at eye level. Such one-sided, extreme positions have no place in schools."
Totschnig continues: "We should not only pay tribute to the tireless work of our local farmers on World Farmers' Day. Farmers provide us with high-quality food 365 days a year. Their ability to combine tradition with innovation, to break new ground and to secure the supply is invaluable!"
"Milk - the sad life of cows and their children"
Pupils and kindergarten children starting school in the fall took home messages that are more than controversial. Hunters are portrayed as murderers whose weapons "injure and even kill many people every year". It goes on to say: "Milk - the sad life of cows and their children".
The incident in Ohlsdorf is also discussed in the "Krone" forum. One reader says: "Political views, advertising and other brochures from dubious associations have absolutely no place in schools." Or: "It would be more important for children to be taught proper behavior on alpine meadows and in forests, that garbage from the mountains and forests ends up in a garbage can and not on the forest floor."
Principal apologized in a personal letter
There may soon be an opportunity to do so: With the support of the Education Directorate and the Provincial Hunting Association, the school invited the hunting community to teach the children about forests and nature. There will be no consequences for the teacher, who has apologized.
