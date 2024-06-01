Vorteilswelt
To get a roll

“Had to learn to skate on roller skates first”

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 09:00

Roller skating was foreign to actress Patrizia Unger. After around a year of practising, she is showing off her skills tonight at the premiere of the Landestheater production in the ice arena.

There is no ice in the ice arena in the Volksgarten during the summer. So what do you do with the empty hall until the winter sports enthusiasts return? Turn it into a huge stage complete with roller skating disco! This can be seen from today in the Landestheater production of "Xanadu".

Instead of ice skates, the 140 or so performers in the musical will be sweeping across the ice-less hockey rink on roller skates. "I couldn't roller skate before. After a month, I was able to skate in a straight line, but it took longer to combine that with singing and dancing," says lead actress Patrizia Unger. She and her fellow actors have been doing regular practice laps in the rolling shoes since August last year.

From today, a total of 140 performers will be whirling around the field hockey rink in the Salzburg ice arena in the musical "Xanadu" (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
From today, a total of 140 performers will be whirling around the field hockey rink in the Salzburg ice arena in the musical "Xanadu"
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

Lara Roth, two-time Austrian national champion in figure skating, was on hand to coach the production. Wolfgang Götz is responsible for the musical direction, while Landestheater director Carl Philip von Maldeghem staged the production.

"The idea to show the musical in this setting came from the new New York roller skating disco 'DiscOasis' in Central Park, which will open in 2022. The ice rink there will also become a roller skating rink over the summer. We used the ice arena in Salzburg's Volksgarten as a venue for our production and revived it in the Californian style of the 80s," explains the artistic director.

(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The film starring Olivia Newton-John, which became world-famous above all for its soundtrack recorded in Munich, was also a key source of inspiration. And, of course, for his love story: street painter Sonny falls madly in love with Clio, but she keeps eluding him on roller skates. On the way, he meets real estate mogul Danny, played in the film by Gene Kelly. Together they decide to turn a sports hall into a roller skating disco.

