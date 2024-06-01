To get a roll
“Had to learn to skate on roller skates first”
Roller skating was foreign to actress Patrizia Unger. After around a year of practising, she is showing off her skills tonight at the premiere of the Landestheater production in the ice arena.
There is no ice in the ice arena in the Volksgarten during the summer. So what do you do with the empty hall until the winter sports enthusiasts return? Turn it into a huge stage complete with roller skating disco! This can be seen from today in the Landestheater production of "Xanadu".
Instead of ice skates, the 140 or so performers in the musical will be sweeping across the ice-less hockey rink on roller skates. "I couldn't roller skate before. After a month, I was able to skate in a straight line, but it took longer to combine that with singing and dancing," says lead actress Patrizia Unger. She and her fellow actors have been doing regular practice laps in the rolling shoes since August last year.
Lara Roth, two-time Austrian national champion in figure skating, was on hand to coach the production. Wolfgang Götz is responsible for the musical direction, while Landestheater director Carl Philip von Maldeghem staged the production.
"The idea to show the musical in this setting came from the new New York roller skating disco 'DiscOasis' in Central Park, which will open in 2022. The ice rink there will also become a roller skating rink over the summer. We used the ice arena in Salzburg's Volksgarten as a venue for our production and revived it in the Californian style of the 80s," explains the artistic director.
The film starring Olivia Newton-John, which became world-famous above all for its soundtrack recorded in Munich, was also a key source of inspiration. And, of course, for his love story: street painter Sonny falls madly in love with Clio, but she keeps eluding him on roller skates. On the way, he meets real estate mogul Danny, played in the film by Gene Kelly. Together they decide to turn a sports hall into a roller skating disco.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.