“Had to learn to skate on roller skates first”

Instead of ice skates, the 140 or so performers in the musical will be sweeping across the ice-less hockey rink on roller skates. "I couldn't roller skate before. After a month, I was able to skate in a straight line, but it took longer to combine that with singing and dancing," says lead actress Patrizia Unger. She and her fellow actors have been doing regular practice laps in the rolling shoes since August last year.