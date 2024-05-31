Sex with milking assistant
Beating trial: doctors confirm farmer’s injuries
The case caused astonishment throughout the country: a farmer's wife from Lower Austria is said to have severely beaten up her husband because she had caught him in flagrante delicto with a young milking assistant. An expert opinion has now established that the stranger suffered "minor" injuries, but that the complaints he claimed to have suffered for several months were not plausible.
In the court proceedings against a 40-year-old Lower Austrian farmer from the district of Baden, the accident surgery report is now available. It confirms that the 44-year-old suffered a skull contusion with bruising, bruising on his back with streaks of blood underneath and a contusion on his shoulder.
The expert assumes "blunt-edged force", as stated in the expert opinion: "Taking into account the file situation, the injuries in question can be understood as the result of at least three blows with the aid of an elongated object (handle of the rubber scraper or similar) against the back and a further blow (whether with a fist, bucket or scraper cannot be differentiated from an accident surgery perspective)."
Husband was "slightly" injured
The expert classifies the injuries as "minor", the complaints claimed by the husband lasting several months are "not comprehensible from a trauma surgery perspective". On the question of a possible self-inflicted injury, the expert notes that a "deliberate impact of the back of the head against a fixed obstacle" could "of course be carried out by oneself".
Injuries to the back, on the other hand, would require a more complex technique or an appropriately flexible tool or an impact tool with a joint.
Woman on trial for assault
The wife of the 44-year-old has been on trial for assault at Baden District Court since mid-February. She pleaded "not guilty" at the start of the trial. Her defense lawyer Lukas Kollmann was convinced at the time that the husband, who was fully clothed again at the time of the alleged beating, was wearing too many layers of clothing to have sustained visible injuries from the scrubbing brush.
The alleged beating attack took place on April 24, 2022 at the couple's homestead in the district of Baden. She had wanted to help her husband feed the calves in the evening. After opening the stable door, she "stood rooted to the spot. I caught him in flagrante delicto. It was as if the rug had been pulled out from under someone's feet," the 40-year-old told the district judge on the first day of the trial.
She had wanted to "confront" the man. However, she did not use any tools in this context and did not strike him, the defendant assured. She had merely filled a bucket with water and poured it on her husband, whereupon he had sprayed water into her eyes with a hose.
Trial enters final round
"The expert's report has confirmed the statements made by the victim and her milking assistant about what happened in the cowshed. The course of events and the consequences of the injuries can be reconciled with their accounts. No self-harm of any kind could be established. Both the divorce and criminal proceedings are now entering the final round," said Michael Dohr, the man's legal representative. It remains to be seen when the accident surgery expertise will be discussed in court. A date for the next hearing has not yet been set.
