Beating trial: doctors confirm farmer’s injuries

Trial enters final round

"The expert's report has confirmed the statements made by the victim and her milking assistant about what happened in the cowshed. The course of events and the consequences of the injuries can be reconciled with their accounts. No self-harm of any kind could be established. Both the divorce and criminal proceedings are now entering the final round," said Michael Dohr, the man's legal representative. It remains to be seen when the accident surgery expertise will be discussed in court. A date for the next hearing has not yet been set.