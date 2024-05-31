Rain and thunderstorms
A rainy Friday was followed by a wet Saturday - but fortunately there were no storms or floods in Styria.
Rain, cold and clouds have dominated Styria over the past few days. But at least our province was spared severe weather during the day on Friday. In the evening - there was a weather warning for south-eastern Styria - the fire department was on special alert. Unfortunately, Styrians won't be able to enjoy excursion and bathing weather on Saturday either.
"It will remain changeable and cloudy", says Ubimet meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann. "During the course of the day, there is a risk of thunderstorms, especially in the Mur and Mürztal valleys and up to the Graz mountains." The sun will shine through most frequently south of Graz. It will also be cold in Ausseerland and Mariazell with temperatures of only around 13 degrees.
It will be wet everywhere during the course of the day. There is also a risk of thunderstorms in the Graz mountains.
Nikolas Zimmermann, Ubimet
Sunday will be somewhat more stable. It will partly rain in Upper Styria and otherwise remain cloudy, but in the south there will be up to nine hours of sunshine and 23 degrees. The weather will become more summery towards the end of next week.
Adriatic holidaymakers can expect an improvement
Seaside resorts on the Adriatic such as Lignano, Umag and Piran were hit by bad storms on Friday - some of them caused flooding. According to Zimmermann, Saturday and Sunday should now bring relief. "Saturday morning will bring isolated showers, especially in the direction of Croatia. During the day, however, it will be quite friendly with several clouds."
On Sunday, it should remain mostly dry, with temperatures of up to 25 degrees possible. "So swimming should also be possible."
