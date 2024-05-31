"It will remain changeable and cloudy", says Ubimet meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann. "During the course of the day, there is a risk of thunderstorms, especially in the Mur and Mürztal valleys and up to the Graz mountains." The sun will shine through most frequently south of Graz. It will also be cold in Ausseerland and Mariazell with temperatures of only around 13 degrees.