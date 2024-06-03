Cupra Tavascan: Bad boy, made for headwinds

A first drive shows: Cupra has built a real fun machine with the Born VZ. Turns can be steered precisely, the car handles like a board. As with the Tavascan, the high weight of the Born VZ is compensated for by the low center of gravity. The heavy batteries are located in the floor of the car. The braking point in the pedal could be more defined. Nevertheless, bends in the Born VZ are pure joy - and without a guilty conscience. Because the Born VZ is not only climate-neutral in operation, it will also be delivered CO2-neutral for the first time, Cupra promises. The Born VZ will be on its way to customers in the third quarter. (cen/Guido Reinking)