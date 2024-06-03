Self-confident SUV
Cupra Tavascan: Bad boy, made for headwinds
Cupra is daring: the young brand from Spain is now launching a fully electric SUV coupé, the Tavascan. The wind is currently blowing from the front for electric cars. In fact, the Tavascan looks like it was made for headwinds: flat hood, coupé-like rear and illuminated brand logo on the pointed front.
This strategy of being the rebel among car brands has worked so far: Since Seat founded Cupra, a sporty "challenger brand", it has been the fastest growing car brand in Europe. The mostly young clientele appreciates the combination of extravagant design and modern technology from the VW Group shelf - including e-mobility.
The Tavascan uses the same platform as cars such as the VW ID.4, Skoda Enyaq and Audi Q4. However, the chassis set-up of the Cupra is a lot sportier than that of its sister companies. Not to mention the more extreme design.
A matt paint finish suits the Cupra particularly well. The copper-colored trim elements and Cupra emblems, not unlike a stylized bull's head, then stand out particularly well. In the interior of the Tavascan, a strut leads from the dashboard to the center armrest, reminiscent of the back of a dinosaur. Cupra customers love design gags like this.
The drive programs are selected via two round buttons on the steering wheel. The "Cupra" program is the sportiest. The 250 kW/340 hp of the Tavascan VZ (for "Veloz", "fast" in Spanish) are even more noticeable in Cupra mode. The 545 Newton meters of torque, which are available at practically any time, grip the asphalt with all four wheels. Driving quickly through bends and then accelerating out of them is a very special pleasure in this fun machine. The electric drive simply cannot be beaten here.
The standard sports seats provide the necessary lateral support. The Tavascan VZ goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. If you miss the sound of a combustion engine, perhaps the Sennheiser audio system with its twelve loudspeakers will provide some consolation.
The chassis is sportily tuned. The electronically controlled shock absorbers adapt to the driving style. The steering works progressively, becoming smoother or firmer depending on the speed.
Despite the coupé shape of the Tavascan, the trunk is 540 liters in size. So Cupra can also be practical. However, the flat, tapered front end restricts visibility towards the front. You can also see little through the flat rear window. Cameras and parking sensors at the front and rear ensure all-round visibility electronically.
Cupra offers two power levels in the Tavascan: The entry-level variant is the 210 kW/286 hp Endurance. The battery has a capacity of 77 kWh. This gives the Endurance a range of 568 kilometers according to WLTP, 522 kilometers for the VZ. If you subtract 100 kilometers in each case, you should be at the realistic range in everyday driving. The Tavascan can recharge at the 135 kW fast-charging station, recharging 80 percent in 30 minutes. That is a good average.
This also applies to the infotainment: the standard 15-inch screen is clearly taken from the VW Group shelf - with all its strengths and weaknesses. At least the infotainment is now stable: there are no crashes to complain about and the smartphone connection works wirelessly and flawlessly. This simplifies navigation with Google or Apple Maps in particular. The on-board navigation system is only useful if you have forgotten your cell phone or need a good charging plan on longer journeys.
The Tavascan will be available to order from June. As it is built in a VW plant in China, it will take a while before delivery. Seat says it should be ready towards the end of the summer. And then there's the price, because that's where Cupra shows its self-confidence: the entry-level version of the Tavascan costs 49,900 euros, which is only 90 euros cheaper than the Q4 from Audi, which uses the same drive system.
Little brother for big fun
If the budget is not quite so big, patience will help: the Cupra Born, the brand's all-electric entry-level model, will also be launched in the fall in the VZ sports version - at a lower price, one might expect. Even if the price has not yet been set. With 240 kW/326 hp, the Born VZ also demonstrates sporty capabilities. The compact five-door car sprints to 100 km/h in 5.6 hours and can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h. An electronically adjustable set-up (DCC) also adjusts the chassis depending on the drive program. Standard sports seats and a Sennheiser audio system are also standard in the Born VZ.
A first drive shows: Cupra has built a real fun machine with the Born VZ. Turns can be steered precisely, the car handles like a board. As with the Tavascan, the high weight of the Born VZ is compensated for by the low center of gravity. The heavy batteries are located in the floor of the car. The braking point in the pedal could be more defined. Nevertheless, bends in the Born VZ are pure joy - and without a guilty conscience. Because the Born VZ is not only climate-neutral in operation, it will also be delivered CO2-neutral for the first time, Cupra promises. The Born VZ will be on its way to customers in the third quarter. (cen/Guido Reinking)
