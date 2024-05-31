The performance of farmers
Vorarlberg, a land of dairy farming
On the occasion of World Milk Day this Saturday, the focus is on the achievements of Vorarlberg's farmers.
Agriculture in Vorarlberg is still dominated by milk production. Although this is often criticized, the fact remains that the topographical and climatic conditions in Vorarlberg place natural limits on fruit and vegetable cultivation. And although agriculture is also becoming increasingly intensive in the Ländle, there can be no question of industrial mass production that is harmful to the environment and disregards animal welfare, as is the case in other regions of Europe. Local agriculture is still comparatively small-scale and close to nature. This is underpinned not least by the fact that 800 of the 1200 dairy farms are located in the Alpine region.
Thanks to our small farms, which combine modern technology with tradition, haymilk farming remains a vibrant system in Vorarlberg.
Landesrat Christian Gantner (ÖVP)
These farms are also the ones to whom Vorarlberg owes the ecologically valuable cultural landscapes in the high altitudes thanks to the traditional three-phase farming system. Without alpine farming, the landscape would look very different: The mountain slopes would be overgrown with bushes, the biodiversity would be nowhere near as great - and tourist use in its current form could be completely ruled out anyway. Gentle farming also produces a high-quality raw product that is the envy of many: hay milk.
1200 farms
in Vorarlberg have dedicated themselves to dairy farming. 800 of these farms are located in the Alpine region - they are also the ones who maintain our cultural landscape.
Hay milk is produced by feeding the cows with fresh grasses and herbs in summer and hay in winter - while silage fodder, which is harmful to the climate, is completely avoided. Two thirds of farms in the country still produce their milk silage-free. The premium product of the local dairy industry, Vorarlberger Alpkäse, is also made from hay milk - and only from hay milk.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.