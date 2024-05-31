Vorarlberg, a land of dairy farming

Agriculture in Vorarlberg is still dominated by milk production. Although this is often criticized, the fact remains that the topographical and climatic conditions in Vorarlberg place natural limits on fruit and vegetable cultivation. And although agriculture is also becoming increasingly intensive in the Ländle, there can be no question of industrial mass production that is harmful to the environment and disregards animal welfare, as is the case in other regions of Europe. Local agriculture is still comparatively small-scale and close to nature. This is underpinned not least by the fact that 800 of the 1200 dairy farms are located in the Alpine region.