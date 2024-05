Fridays for Future activists: “You have the choice!”

Election appeal and letter to Peter Kaiser

The demonstration, which has been registered around the Klagenfurter Ring from 12 noon to 6 p.m., is all about the EU elections: "You have the choice" is written on a large banner. Although it is emphasized that the climate movement is not advertising for any party, it wants to call on people to use their own vote to set an example for climate protection. In front of the Carinthian provincial government, a letter to Governor Peter Kaiser was also read out, calling on the politician to reconsider his stance on the EU renaturation regulation.