Starting signal for Vienna’s summer of roadworks



At least one lane of the Augarten Bridge will be closed until September, and streetcar line 31 will also be shortened until September 1. A special traffic light system will keep traffic jams at bay. Overall, the construction work there will last until summer 2025. After that, not only will the bridge be renovated, but the cycle paths and footpaths will also run separately from each other. The city provides information on current traffic restrictions at baustellen.wien.at.