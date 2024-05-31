Playing the wrong game
Schumacher warns Sainz: “They disappointed me”
Ralf Schumacher has advised Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz against switching to Williams. Rumors have recently been circulating that the Spaniard could occupy a cockpit there next season. However, Schumacher warns: "Williams has really disappointed me so far."
Where is Carlos Sainz moving to? This question has been on the minds of the Formula 1 world ever since it was announced that the Spaniard would have to relinquish his Ferrari cockpit to Lewis Hamilton next year. Since then, Red Bull or Mercedes have been seen as possible new destinations.
However, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are likely to remain at Red Bull next year. Despite ongoing speculation and scandals, the Dutchman seems to want to remain loyal to his team. The signs are also pointing to an extension for the Mexican. This means that there is no place left for Sainz.
Audi as the best option?
Mercedes, on the other hand, had long hoped for a Verstappen switch, but is keeping the option open. They are also looking forward to the development of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Sainz only seems to be second or third choice here. "They could have let him sign," Schuhmacher told "Formel1.de". The German believes that they are playing the wrong game with the Spaniard. Audi, on the other hand, is said to be keen to sign Sainz.
However, there have recently been rumors that the 29-year-old would prefer to switch to Williams. But Schumacher advises against this: "Williams has disappointed me so far. I would strongly advise Carlos against switching." In this case, he would clearly see Audi as the best option. "I think he would have the better choice or chance at Audi in the long term due to his father's connections to the company," says the former Formula 1 driver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
