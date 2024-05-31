Schumacher warns Sainz: “They disappointed me”

Audi as the best option?

Mercedes, on the other hand, had long hoped for a Verstappen switch, but is keeping the option open. They are also looking forward to the development of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Sainz only seems to be second or third choice here. "They could have let him sign," Schuhmacher told "Formel1.de". The German believes that they are playing the wrong game with the Spaniard. Audi, on the other hand, is said to be keen to sign Sainz.