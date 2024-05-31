Here’s to good neighborliness in Lower Austria!

New hub helps with questions

The "Volunteer Center Lower Austria", formerly Service Freiwillige, under the umbrella of the cultural region with Managing Director Martin Lammerhuber, will now serve as a contact point and hub for questions. "Together with the Lower Austria Volunteer Center, the state wants to say thank you for being a good neighbor," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Activities are already planned for today, International Neighborhood Day. Postcards are available and a competition is currently running.