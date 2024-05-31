Thank you today
Here’s to good neighborliness in Lower Austria!
Where would we be without the (voluntary) help of our neighbors? Thankfully, support and friendly gestures are often still taken for granted in this vast country. The provincial government and the Lower Austria Service Center therefore say "Thank you".
There are 758,583 households in Lower Austria. All of them have a neighbor. A survey shows that an intact neighborhood is very important to 85 percent of citizens. For 76 percent, a good neighborhood also strengthens their sense of security. In this area, voluntary work stands for solidarity and commitment to others - and prevents isolation in the real world in the digital age.
Experts Bärbel Fichtel and Bettina Ludwig recently held a symposium on the topic of "good neighborliness" at the Kulturregion Niederösterreich in Atzenbrugg.
New hub helps with questions
The "Volunteer Center Lower Austria", formerly Service Freiwillige, under the umbrella of the cultural region with Managing Director Martin Lammerhuber, will now serve as a contact point and hub for questions. "Together with the Lower Austria Volunteer Center, the state wants to say thank you for being a good neighbor," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Activities are already planned for today, International Neighborhood Day. Postcards are available and a competition is currently running.
You can find more information on the
Homepage of the Volunteer Center Lower Austria
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
