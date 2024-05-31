For endangering the community
Activists block the Ring and denounce the government
The climate activists of the Last Generation are not taking a break on Window Day either: on Friday morning, they blocked the Ring directly in front of the parliament in Vienna.
Although Vienna's streets are much less busy than on normal weekdays, the climate activists once again caused delays in early morning traffic with their blockade.
The message "Right to Survive" was emblazoned in large letters on the activists' posters. Some also held A4 documents in their hands - these were probably duplicates of a complaint that the Last Generation has recently filed against the German government.
The activists are calling on the Vienna public prosecutor's office to initiate an investigation against the government for deliberately endangering the public and to check whether criminal acts have been committed under Austrian criminal law.
"Subsequently, it should also be examined whether the federal government should be investigated for the formation of a criminal organization as a result of systematic and presumably concerted culpable violation of Austrian criminal law," the document continues.
The police were on the scene with a large number of officers - and removed the activists from the road.
