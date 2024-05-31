Ogris-Debris half
Zanshin: An electronic ode to the oceans
As half of Ogris Debris, the Viennese Gregor Ladenhauf made his mark on the local electronic scene in the 2010s, but for some time now he has been concentrating on more experimental electronics with his project Zanshin. The new album "Ok Ocean" is a sound ride through the world's oceans.
In the early 2010s, local clubs couldn't do without the driving beat of the alternative techno hit "Miezekatze". The song, created by Viennese duo Ogris Debris, became an underground smash hit virtually overnight and also attracted international attention. Radio DJ Gilles Peterson even played the track on BBC Radio 1, making it internationally famous. Ogris Debris also became world-famous in Austria, which led to an Amadeus nomination in the "Electronic/Dance" category. Daniel Kohlmeigner and Gregor Ladenhauf quickly got over the fact that they were ultimately defeated by the established Sofa Surfers and simply continued to work diligently.
Melancholic and close to nature
Ladenhauf has also left his mark in other areas over the years. For example, he worked with Dorian Concept on weird synthesizers and pursued his passion for Japanese martial arts, which ultimately led him to the project name Zanshin. Combining both the Japanese and Chinese meanings, Zanshin stands for "broken heart" or "balanced spirit". A very melancholy interpretation, which is also reflected in the music of the Viennese artist. He has been releasing songs under this name for more than ten years, taking a more experimental but also more nature-oriented approach.
Just like his passion for the Far East, the name of the project and the music came about by chance. As a result, Zanshin once again explores new sound territories on his third album "Ok Ocean" and keeps his purely instrumental music as boundless as possible through the deliberate joy of experimentation. For the album, he drew on recorded song sketches and snippets from a few years ago, when an accident confined him to the couch for a few weeks and he was able to force his creativity into a forced standstill. This allowed the ideas to mature over a period of time and then naturally slip through Ladenhauf's fingers again.
The power of water
Thus it came about that "Ok Ocean" became an electronic-spherical ode to the sea. Written by an artist who only learned to swim in salt water at the age of 18 and spent his entire childhood and youth inland. In no less than 16 songs, Zanshin reflects on the flora and fauna underwater, the endlessness of the sea in time and the power that water possesses because it takes up around 70 percent of the entire planet. Some compositions are able to convey the anxiety of these endless expanses, while others nestle up to the listener and give a pleasant feeling of security and warmth. "Ok Ocean" is touching - in a very special way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
