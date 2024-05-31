Zanshin: An electronic ode to the oceans

The power of water

Thus it came about that "Ok Ocean" became an electronic-spherical ode to the sea. Written by an artist who only learned to swim in salt water at the age of 18 and spent his entire childhood and youth inland. In no less than 16 songs, Zanshin reflects on the flora and fauna underwater, the endlessness of the sea in time and the power that water possesses because it takes up around 70 percent of the entire planet. Some compositions are able to convey the anxiety of these endless expanses, while others nestle up to the listener and give a pleasant feeling of security and warmth. "Ok Ocean" is touching - in a very special way.