Sport Austria Finals
Exciting decisions right from the start
The Sport Austria Finals in Innsbruck and Tyrol kicked off on Thursday - the climbing stars will also be in action for the first time on Friday. Medals will be awarded in 42 sports until Sunday and the best local athletes will be sought among the 6500 participants.
The world champion was also in a class of her own on the Bergisel. Riccarda Ruetz from Sellrain won World Championship gold last year and confidently raced to the national title in Innsbruck on Thursday. "I was the top favorite, but you have to finish first. But I can do it and that's what I was counting on. I really managed two top runs," said the 20-year-old, who was so fast that she only just missed out on the podium in the men's race. Upper Austrian Andreas Sölkner won there, while favorite Fabian Achenrainer came third, but won the doubles with cousin Simon.
Domestic titles
There was also a lot going on in taekwondo at the Landessportcenter. Especially because the local heroes showed off in Kyorugi. Melanie Kindl from St. Johann, who only just missed out on qualifying for the Olympics, left nothing to chance in the 62 kg category and won the final with a clear 2:0. Innsbruck's Christina Schönegger (-53 kg) was also able to extend her gold collection.
There was a surprise in karate: 15-year-old Tamara Lehner came out on top in kata (shadow fighting). "Winning as the youngest athlete is something special," said the Burgenland native happily.
SPORT AUSTRIA FINALS
FRIDAY
- Floorball: MS Hötting-West (from 8th).
- Racketlon: Tennis&Squash Reichenau (from 9th).
- Table soccer: USI (from 10).
- Orienteering: Landestheater (from 15).
- Trampolining: USI (from 14.30).
- Chess: Austrian Trend Hotel (from 11).
- Softball: Schwaz (from 8.30).
- Wakeboard: AREA 47 (from 10).
- Inline field hockey: TIWAG-Arena (from 12).
- Archery: Tivoli Stadium (from 8).
- Taekwondo: Landessportcenter (from 9).
- Climbing: Climbing center (from 9).
- Frisbee Discgolf: Seefeld (from 7.30).
- Sailing: Achensee Sailing Club (from 12).
- Weightlifting: SportzentRUM (from 10).
- Bobsleigh & skeleton: Landestheater (from 14).
Stars at the start
The climbing stars will be in action for the first time at the Sport Austria Finals on Friday. Jakob Schubert and Co. want to defy the rainy weather in the battle for lead climbing gold.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
