Exciting decisions right from the start

The world champion was also in a class of her own on the Bergisel. Riccarda Ruetz from Sellrain won World Championship gold last year and confidently raced to the national title in Innsbruck on Thursday. "I was the top favorite, but you have to finish first. But I can do it and that's what I was counting on. I really managed two top runs," said the 20-year-old, who was so fast that she only just missed out on the podium in the men's race. Upper Austrian Andreas Sölkner won there, while favorite Fabian Achenrainer came third, but won the doubles with cousin Simon.