Lindner’s cancer shifted his priorities!

"It was communicated like this from the start!"

This was followed by a loan to Union Saint-Gilloise in the winter - Lindner made three appearances for the Belgians, with his club remaining unbeaten against Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and St. Truiden. Otherwise, there was no getting past Luxembourg team goalkeeper Anthony Moris. "It was communicated from the start that I was the number 2. The fact that I didn't make more appearances is most likely due to the fact that Moris is the captain and a club legend."