16th stop abroad
Now Libya is waiting!
Carinthia's basketball ace Rasid Mahalbasic has found a new employer! And in a country with the highest security level, namely Libya. The Klagenfurt center has signed a one-month contract with top African club Al Ahly Benghazi.
Libya has been in crisis not only since the death of dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. According to the Federal Ministry, Austrians are being asked to leave the country. Although there is currently no civil war, there is still a travel warning of the highest security level (6).
But one Austrian is jetting off to Libya. For professional reasons, of course. We are talking about basketball ace Rasid Mahalbasic. The Klagenfurt center has already signed a one-month contract with top African club Al Ahly Benghazi!
On Saturday, his new employer will play in the final of the African basketball top league for the first time, against Petro de Luanda from Angola. Rasid won't be there yet - the 33-year-old will then play twelve games there for the time being.
Already the 16th stop abroad
"It's a tournament - we want to win the title. I'll either be back home in 28 or 36 days - depending on how far we make it," Rasid explained to the "Krone".
He had even previously turned down a new offer from his former Mexican top club Xalapa. "The financial aspect also played a role," admits the family man, who will meet Serbian coach Ivan Jeremic and two US legionnaires on his 16th foreign station.
The former Wörthersee Pirate will soon be flying via Istanbul to the capital Tripoli and then to the port city of Benghazi, which has a population of 630,000. "It will be an adventure - but I'm already used to that!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
