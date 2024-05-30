Next Italian low reaches Styria

The rainy May continues on its last day. An Italian low reaches the country in the night to Friday and causes showers, especially in Upper Styria, explains Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz. "Heavy continuous rain" and an average of around 30 liters within six to twelve hours is to be expected across the country. However, he does not expect overly heavy rain showers, as has recently been the case in the south-east.