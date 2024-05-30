Thunderstorms in the north
Next Italian low reaches Styria
Styria is in for another thundery day: according to meteorologists, no severe storms are expected, but heavy rain showers will fall in Upper Styria on Friday night. The weather should clear up over the course of the weekend, with the situation easing in the south in particular.
The rainy May continues on its last day. An Italian low reaches the country in the night to Friday and causes showers, especially in Upper Styria, explains Ubimet meteorologist Steffen Dietz. "Heavy continuous rain" and an average of around 30 liters within six to twelve hours is to be expected across the country. However, he does not expect overly heavy rain showers, as has recently been the case in the south-east.
On Saturday, the current will turn to the north-west and clouds from the Czech Republic will reach us. There will be showers, especially in Upper Styria, but it will not remain steady in the south either.
Steffen Dietz, Meteorologe bei Ubimet
From Friday afternoon, the weather will clear towards the south - but it will remain rainy in Upper Styria. Saturday will also be unsettled. "The current turns to the north-west and clouds from the Czech Republic reach us," explains Dietz. Rain is to be expected, especially in the Koralpe and Fischbach Alps. Maximum temperature: 24 degrees.
Sunshine will return to Styria at the end of the week. "On Sunday, there will only be a slight tendency for showers and it will be quite friendly to the south," says Dietz. It should stay dry in the Graz area in particular - and temperatures will climb a little higher.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
