Alpinist who didn’t know the way back calls for helpers

Rescue in the last light of day

On Wednesday in Hallstatt, as reported, things just went well. A 41-year-old man from Graz was on his way up the Seewand via ferrata. He found out about the via ferrata on the internet beforehand, but not about the descent route. As this initially led away from a parking lot and seemed strange to the man from Graz, the 41-year-old took a wrong turn into unknown and pathless terrain.