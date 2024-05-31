Up close and personal
“Bikini affair”: cameras peering at bathers
Unmissable and - in a bikini and swimming trunks - particularly disturbing: no fewer than four cameras unsettled visitors to the canteen at the Poysdorf swimming pond. The leaseholder had also installed the "all-round eyes" in the outdoor area. When the "Krone" reported complaints from guests to the mayor, he didn't hesitate: dismantling on the same day!
Surveillance cameras are hard to avoid these days, but there are places where you don't want to be in sight of an electronic eye - one of them is the swimming pond in Poysdorf.
New canteen tenant: municipality didn't turn a blind eye
The popular leisure area was taken over by a new tenant this year. Whether in a bikini at the drinks counter or in swimming trunks at the regulars' table, the sunny disposition of the guests took a sudden turn for the worse when four cameras were suddenly installed. "What's more, they are positioned so that the viewing direction can be rotated," one Krone reader expressed his displeasure.
And indeed: a comparison with previous years' footage showed that the conspicuously white "all-round eyes" do not exactly inspire confidence in an area with bathers.
Tenant: "Cameras only for surveillance at night"
The new leaseholder emphasizes that the cameras are only switched on outside of operating hours: "I have made this clear on signs. The predecessor already had problems with vandalism and even theft due to night-time visitors to the pond. "
Municipality had it checked - and acted immediately: dismantling!
Confronted with the matter by the "Krone", Poysdorf's mayor acted immediately: The cameras were dismantled on the same day - after all, the land is municipal property. "As a swimmer myself, I wouldn't want that either," David Jilli told the Krone. There are also strict legal regulations.
"We have had this checked - and last but not least, as the landowner, we have to ensure compliance." However, a solution is being sought with the tenant to monitor the canteen in future, at least inside, with fixed cameras.
