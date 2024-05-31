Erzbergrodeo
Everyone has to go to the limit on the “mountain of iron”
The Erzbergrodeo presents even the best enduro riders in the world with great difficulties. For the motorcycle artists, every participation still gives them goose bumps. Manuel Lettenbichler and Michael Walkner on the "Erzberg phenomenon".
Every enduro rider wants to win it: the legendary Erzbergrodeo. "It's the most important race of the season for us," says Manuel Lettenbichler. The Bavarian KTM factory rider has recently lifted the trophy for victory - a piece of rock hewn out of the mountain - twice in a row.
Everyone is excited when they come here. You never know what the race will bring.
But every finish is preceded by an incredible ordeal over the toughest off-road course in the world. Lettenbichler needed two hours and 31 minutes for his winning ride last year. After four hours, it's over for all riders; only those who have made it to the finish can consider themselves conquerors of the Erzberg. Last year, only 17 out of 500 starters were granted this honor. The Erzbergrodeo never becomes routine. "Everyone is excited when they come here. You never know what the race will bring," says Lettenbichler.
Goosebump moments
Austria's hope Michael Walkner subordinated everything to the rodeo this year, which is why he forwent some of the races in the Hard Enduro World Championship. "I trained specifically for this event this year, I've been here three or four times to prepare," said the Salzburg native to "Krone". "But when you drive into this valley for the race and see the gigantic mountain, you immediately get goosebumps."
Timetable
Friday, May 31st
09.00 Iron Road Prologue (1st run)
16.30 Trial Xtreme Challenge (qualification)
19.00 Storm on Eisenerz (rider parade)
Saturday, June 1st
09.00 Iron Road Prologue (2nd run)
10.00 Trial Xtreme Challenge (qualification)
20.00 Trial Xtreme Challenge (Superfinal)
Sunday, June 2
10.30 Pre-start & rider parade
13.00 Start of the Erzbergrodeo
17.00 Award ceremony
A lot will be demanded of the riders in the 15-kilometer prologue, which serves as qualification on Friday and Saturday, in order to decimate the starting field from over 1300 participants to 500. "This year, the prologue will be even more important because the new route means that a good starting position is necessary to be among the front runners," says Walkner. Because as soon as the terrain becomes really inhospitable, stranded motorcycles of competitors only represent additional obstacles in the fight against the mountain.
A lot of work is being done
The race format with prologue and main race also forces the teams to reach for their tools. This is because the bikes have to be set up completely differently for qualifying. On the fast prologue course, the best riders will be scratching at a top speed of 200 km/h! While on Sunday, some of the bikes only roll over hill and dale at walking pace.
However, it is clear to all starters that the Erzbergrodeo is still unique 29 years after it was first held. "What was created here is cool and wild. It has made our sport bigger," enthuses Lettenbichler.
The event is even more popular than the sport itself. Lettenbichler: "If you tell people anywhere in the world that you are a hard enduro rider, most of them won't know what to make of it. But if you say that you compete in 'this crazy race in Austria', many people immediately know what you do for a living."
