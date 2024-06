Kühbauer: “I don’t want any dead fish”

It's a special interview setting. Didi Kühbauer answers questions for our TV interview on the tennis court (!) - and also plays a few balls with presenter Michael Fally. On the sidelines of the session, "Don Didi" - recorded before his commitment to the WAC (hence the question about Vienna Austria) - talks about his racket skills, his emotions on the tennis court and on the soccer pitch ("I don't want any dead fish on the bench either"), his brother Josef Kühbauer, Rapid, Austria and Bayern Munich (all here in the video).