Acquaintance of victim arrested

One suspect had already been arrested after suspicions against him were confirmed in the course of the evening. The man knew the woman, but was not a family member or related to her, the spokeswoman continued. The man was to be brought before a magistrate during the course of the day. The charge is manslaughter. The crime took place in Neustrelitz in the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.