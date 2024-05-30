CONCERNS SALZBURG
Hope and doubt
A commentary by "Salzburg-Krone" editor-in-chief Claus Pándi.
Once again Salzburg is facing the traditional traffic jam for the public holiday.
Bad for the nerves, bad for the environment.
A quick solution is not to be expected. Not even a slow one. It is more likely that the situation on Salzburg's roads will get even worse.
Stefan Schnöll, the regional transport councillor, cannot be blamed for this. He is not fighting against windmills, but against lobbies that do not even think about it, but defend old habits out of habit.
Schnöll is right when he calls for ASFINAG reform. Schnöll wants the road financing company to redirect part of its recent two and a half billion revenue into the expansion of public transport in Salzburg.
That would be clever and far-sighted.
But clever and far-sighted proposals are a sure-fire way to hit the wall when it comes to cars in Austria.
Anyone with half a brain knows that without attractive bus and rail services, the traffic jam horror on Austria's roads can only get worse.
It remains to be hoped (and doubted) that Schnöll's demand to reform ASFINAG will be supported by his ÖVP party. It's a strange fact that the Greens are completely failing in this matter.
So we can only hope (and doubt) that the next government will think more boldly after the national elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.