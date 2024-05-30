Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

CONCERNS SALZBURG

Hope and doubt

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 07:00

A commentary by "Salzburg-Krone" editor-in-chief Claus Pándi.

comment0 Kommentare

Once again Salzburg is facing the traditional traffic jam for the public holiday.

Bad for the nerves, bad for the environment.

A quick solution is not to be expected. Not even a slow one. It is more likely that the situation on Salzburg's roads will get even worse.

Stefan Schnöll, the regional transport councillor, cannot be blamed for this. He is not fighting against windmills, but against lobbies that do not even think about it, but defend old habits out of habit.

Schnöll is right when he calls for ASFINAG reform. Schnöll wants the road financing company to redirect part of its recent two and a half billion revenue into the expansion of public transport in Salzburg.

That would be clever and far-sighted.

But clever and far-sighted proposals are a sure-fire way to hit the wall when it comes to cars in Austria.

Anyone with half a brain knows that without attractive bus and rail services, the traffic jam horror on Austria's roads can only get worse.

It remains to be hoped (and doubted) that Schnöll's demand to reform ASFINAG will be supported by his ÖVP party. It's a strange fact that the Greens are completely failing in this matter.

So we can only hope (and doubt) that the next government will think more boldly after the national elections.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf