Exhibition in Graz
The Neue Galerie shows its most exciting pieces
The Neue Galerie's collection impresses not only with its internationality, but also with the high quality of its works. Curator Günther Holler Schuster's "Show!" exhibition ranges from Waldmüller to Weibel. The juxtaposition of old and new is particularly exciting.
You can't help but be amazed when you visit the "Show!" exhibition at the Neue Galerie in Graz. Extraordinary works by international artists such as Andy Warhol, Alex Katz and Yves Klein are juxtaposed with Biedermeier idylls by Ferdinand Waldmüller or signals of new beginnings by Klimt and Schiele.
Curator Günther Holler-Schuster has left nothing to chance in his selection and hanging. Chronology plays no role, rather the works of art are arranged thematically, making it clear how the gaze was directed in the 19th century and where it points in the 21st century. Whether landscape idylls lead to devastation, nudes to the dissolution of human forms, city depictions to political actions.
These dialogs between the works make the exhibition incredibly exciting and accessible even to visitors who have not studied art history. Rarely has an exhibition crept so vividly into the hearts of visitors.
Very positive feedback
"We actually get a lot of positive feedback," says Holler-Schuster happily. And he is also amazed, for example, at the answers to the question asked on cards at the exit as to which work of art they would like to see again in future presentations. "We expected names like Schiele, Klimt, Boeckl, Waldmüller, but people have a much more differentiated view. There is currently a broad wish list that includes many completely new works."
The fact that this collection is so unique - "No other state museum is so internationally positioned" (Holler-Schuster) - is due to several circumstances. The Trigon exhibitions have contributed a great deal, as have collectors such as Helmut Suschnigg, Heinz Ploner and Julie von Benedek. There are now around 70,000 exhibits, not even one percent of which are on display. Only around 350 works of art have made it into the highlight show. But they are all worth seeing. Especially when they have so much to tell, as in "Show!".
Scaled-down continuation
The only drawback: the exhibition only runs until August 18, when it has to make way for the long-planned "herbst" exhibition. In a scaled-down form, it will then find a new location on the ground floor, which will probably cost it much of its impact. What a pity!
This article was produced with the support of the Universalmuseum Joanneum while maintaining editorial independence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
